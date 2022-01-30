NJ school closings, delays for snow — Monday, Jan. 31

It take a while to clean up over a foot of snow in frigid conditions.

That's why some school districts are delaying the start of school on Monday as roads and parking lots are not completely cleared after Saturday's blizzard.

High temperatures didn't get out of the 20s on Sunday and whatever didn't get moved will turn into a crusty, icy mess as temperatures drop back to the teens.

Some school districts could play it safe and give students some extra time to arrive.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

Your photos: First blizzard of 2022 in New Jersey Photos from across New Jersey on Saturday morning. Along the coast, this was New Jersey's first blizzard of 2022.

Some of New Jersey's Native Plants New Jersey has more than 2,000 native plants in the state. But 350 of them are in a searchable database at www.jerseyyards.org. Here are some native plants you can find in the Garden State, some perfect for hummingbirds and butterflies and others for yard beauty.