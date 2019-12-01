NJ school closings, delayed openings — Monday, December 2, 2019

TRENTON — The first winter weather event of the season, expected to bring heavy snow to North Jersey, could put a wrinkle into the return to classes for some school districts after a long holiday weekend.

New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow said the heaviest of the two-day storm would arrive on Monday with at least 4-8 inches of snow expected in the hardest hit areas by the time the storm winds down on early Tuesday. A couple inches of snow could also fall on Sunday in parts of the state.

The rest of the state, south of Route 80, will see bands of rain and snow that could turn to all snow on Monday night allowing for an accumulation of 2-4 inches, according to Zarrow.

The timing of the snow is tough for those making decisions about school closures and early dismissals.

"A delayed opening on Monday would be pointless, as snowfall won't really ramp up until mid-to-late morning. Early dismissals are a possibility, to get kids home before the grown-up afternoon/evening rush hour,' Zarrow said.

