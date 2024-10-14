NJ rocker Jon Bon Jovi endorses Kamala and cranks out new song to back it

If Donald Trump wins back the presidency next month, will celebrities finally realize their endorsements don’t mean anything? An article last year in Hollywood Reporter cites a survey showing the majority of Americans believe the opinions of famous entertainers have no bearing on the outcome at the ballot box.

So why does it seem they’re doing it even more frequently?

There was Taylor Swift, who already was unfairly accused of ruining football, who publicly endorsed Kamala Harris and created distance between herself and many of her Republican fans.

At least when she did it, she was careful to encourage people to do their research on issues that matter to them and to make up their minds. Also, to be fair, she had stayed out of the fray until someone used artificial intelligence to make it appear she endorsed Trump, and she felt she needed to set the record straight.

Then Bruce Springsteen came along with a video endorsing a Harris-Walz ticket. He didn’t just leave it as a pro-them message. He made sure to disparage Trump.

Ouch. It's not quite as diplomatic as Swift’s endorsement.

Would he be the only New Jersey celebrity to get political weeks before the election? Not a chance.

Now, Jon Bon Jovi has come out with not only an endorsement of Kamala Harris but also a new song that he says represents America.

First, the endorsement.

He posted on Instagram:

“The truth matters. And the truth is, on Election Day, I’ll be voting for @KamalaHarris and @TimWalz because I believe in the power of we, not of me.”

Kamala Harris’s husband responded in his post.

It comes as no surprise since he’s been actively fundraising for the campaign. He’s now put his official seal of approval on the Democratic ticket.

He’s also put out a new song called “The People’s House,” meant to represent all of us in the United States. It’s a collaborative effort with a Michigan gospel/country duo that goes by The War and Treaty.

