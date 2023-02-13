NJ restaurant Nettie’s bans kids — It’s their business not yours (Opinion)

A popular Italian restaurant in New Jersey made a decision about children that’s proving unpopular with many.

Nettie’s Home of Spaghetti in Tinton Falls decided to not allow kids under 10 any longer. They cited their reasons for the new policy in a post on their Facebook page.

Between noise levels, lack of space for high chairs, cleaning up crazy messes, and the liability of kids running around the restaurant, we have decided that it’s time to take control of the situation.

Nettie’s will begin the new policy when they reopen after the winter season on March 8. Some customers are lauding the decision while others are either saying it’s a shame or outright vilifying the place.

But here’s the bottom line. It’s not your business. They didn’t set out years ago with this exclusionary policy.

Notice two of the things mentioned are noise and children running around the restaurant? That’s not only dangerous, that’s the direct result of bad parents who treat another person’s business like it’s a daycare for their kids.

If you have well-behaved kids who will miss out don’t blame Nettie’s. Blame the bad parents who ruined it for you.

I’ve seen horror shows like this in restaurants. Kids as young as 3 allowed to run wild in restaurants with parents not even keeping an eye on whether they walk out of the place when a door opens. Little kids almost trampling servers carrying heavy trays of hot food. Children playing unsupervised by kitchen doors about to swing open.

It’s pathetic.

So blame lazy parents not the hard-working folks at Nettie’s. It’s their private business and they should be allowed to run it as they see fit.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

50 Most Popular Chain Restaurants in America YouGov investigated the most popular dining brands in the country, and Stacker compiled the list to give readers context on the findings. Read on to look through America's vast and divergent variety of restaurants—maybe you'll even find a favorite or two.

How is it still standing? Look inside the oldest home for sale in NJ New Jersey's oldest house is located on Gloucester County and dates back to the 1600's