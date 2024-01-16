NJ couple and unborn child killed in Parkway snow-plow crash

🔴The couple were on their way to a wedding

🔴Their SUV hit a plow on the Garden State Parkway

LAKEWOOD — A young couple with a child on the way was killed after hitting a plow truck on the Garden State Parkway Monday night.

A plow truck and a Toyota SUV were headed north in the express lanes north of the Asbury toll plaza around 8 p.m. when the plow turned into an emergency U-turn area.

The driver of the SUV, Rabbi Eliyahu Neydavoud, 29, lost control and hit the side of the truck, State Police Detective Jeffrey Lebron said.

Neydavoud and passenger Raizel Rothenberg, 30, died from injuries sustained in the crash. The Lakewood Scoop reported Rothenberg was pregnant with the couple's first child and that they were headed to a wedding in Passaic.

The express lanes were closed for several hours Monday night for an initial investigation and cleanup.

Map showing Lakewood, the Asbury toll plaza in Tinton Falls and Passaic Map showing Lakewood, the Asbury toll plaza in Tinton Falls and Passaic (Canva) loading...

Snow a factor?

Light to moderate snow reached eastern Monmouth County around 7:30 p.m. Monday, according to New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow. Temperatures at that point were well below freezing: 25 degrees at the nearby NJ Weather Network station in Wall, according to Zarrow.

Lebron said the investigation continues.

Neydavoud is originally from Los Angeles while Rothenberg is originally from Lakewood, according to the Scoop. Their funeral is scheduled for Tuesday.

Their deaths are the fourth and fifth in Ocean County in 2024, according to State Police records.

