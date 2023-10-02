What Chocolate Moonshine is and where it’s coming to NJ
Let’s get straight to it.
What on earth is Chocolate Moonshine? No, you don’t have to bootleg it. It’s legal. Yes, it will get your endorphins rushing. It’s OK to consume it while driving. But you can’t get it just anywhere.
Chocolate Moonshine is not alcohol. It’s a company that puts out amazing gourmet fudge and hand-painted truffle bars. They are based out of Pennsylvania and have nearly a dozen shops in a handful of other states. Their website lists one as being in Ocean City, New Jersey, right in the boardwalk but for chocolate lovers in Central and North Jersey they have big news.
Freehold residents John Mattsson and Caterina Bassani are opening one at Jersey Shore Premium Outlets in Tinton Falls.
We started out last holiday season in Macy's in the Freehold (Raceway) Mall," Mattsson told app.com. "We've been doing events, festivals at Monmouth Park (Racetrack) and Laurita Winery, town days (like) Freehold Day and Manalapan Day. Everyone was asking us 'Do you have a store? Do you have a permanent location?' We finally found one at the Premium Outlets.
They take their fudge seriously. It’s from a decades-old recipe, and making smaller batches lends itself to being able to offer a huge flavor variety, more than 50 in all.
Dark espresso, bourbon sea salt, bananas Foster and crème brûlée just to name a few.
Their delicious truffle bars come in flavors like latte macchiato, hazelnut, amaretto, Viennese almond and more. And they’re painted with a colored cocoa butter and filled with ganache.
You’ll find this chocolate heaven soon at 1 Premium Outlets Blvd., Suite 852, Tinton Falls. They think they will be opening at the end of October.
