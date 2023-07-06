Spencer’s store grand opening at the Jersey Shore Outlets

Back in April, I reported with glee that my outlet mall, Jersey Shore Premium Outlets, was going to add five new stores.

And one was going to be Spencer’s. Well, it’s here.

The new Spencer’s Grand Opening event is happening on Saturday, July 8th from 2-6 pm at the Jersey Shore Premium Outlets in Neptune.

Spencer's AP loading...

It feels like this store has been around forever, and there’s almost nobody who can resist the charm of the gifts and novelties at Spencer's. I’m not embarrassed to say I could spend hours browsing here.

For the hottest trends, gifts, tees and stuff you can’t even begin to believe, you need to experience it to understand.

The Grand Opening event has fun activities in store to celebrate the new opening and to welcome all of its new customers.

Attendees of the celebration will be able to receive free henna tattoos and free fairy hair extensions.

Not to mention the fact that the first 100 people to arrive at the event will each receive a Spencer’s gift card so they can get a free head start on their shopping there!

Outlet shopping is a fun and thrilling experience for many reasons. First, it offers an opportunity to score incredible deals on high-quality merchandise. Who doesn't love getting more bang for their buck?

Second, the thrill of the hunt is addictive and you never know what amazing finds you might come across.

So grab your wallet and head to the outlets for a day of fun and bargain-hunting. And enjoy the fun at Spencer’s grand opening celebration.

