NJ ‘grabbers’ are now targeting your 13-year-old kids (Opinion)

We live in dangerous and interesting times for sure. Just when you score a victory against the Trenton "power grabbers" you have to gear up almost immediately for the next battle.

Last week we brought you the issue of parental and school board involvement in reading materials for kids. The Trenton elites wanted to put all the power in the hands of school librarians, or what they labeled "Library Media Specialists," taking elected boards and parents out of the equation.

Essentially what the Democrats in Trenton wanted to do was usurp the will of the voters and negate the democratic process.

The legislation, Senate Bill S2421, is labeled, in classic Orwellian fashion, the "Freedom to Read Act". But what it does is strip away the power of locally elected school boards and empower school librarians, or "library media specialists," to decide what is appropriate reading material, including the sexualized material that we've been pushing back on for a couple of years now. - Bill Spadea

Thankfully we had many voices pushing back, including Shawn Hyland and Greg Quinlan, plus all of you.

Blowing up the phone lines of the committee members helped get the bill pulled from consideration. But now, we have another fight on our hands.

Sens. Joe Vitale, D-Middlesex, and Raj Mukherji, D-Hudson, want to lower the age of consent for "behavioral health services" to 13. That's right, lowering the age to a child who can elect for a mutilating surgery and parents will be legally powerless to intervene.

This is arguably one of the worst pieces of legislation we've seen.

So, Mom and Dad, get ready for the conversation with your 13-year-old because they'd be empowered to tell YOU what they're going to do instead of the other way around.

At 13, parents are still deciding what's for dinner and what time to end "screen time", but if Joe Vitale gets his way, the kids can finish their greens and then head over to the chop shop.

This is wrong and dangerous at so many levels. Kids who are acting out, as teens do, can easily be manipulated into life-altering surgeries or drugs. Kids who are suffering from gender dysphoria will be left on their own to deal with their mental illness. It's a bill that MUST be stopped if we are going to wrestle back legal control of our families and the right to raise our kids.

My friend Greg Quinlan with Garden State Families joined us on the show to encourage you to join him

And former Senator Ed Durr, who also joined to discuss this madness, at the State House on Thursday, Feb. 22 at 1 p.m.

Bill sponsor calls the Spadea show

As you know, we will always take a call from someone who disagrees with me on any issue. After our listeners flooded Sen. Raj Mukerji with calls, the senator called the show.

Listen to our conversation here and let me know if he convinced you that the government should drive a wedge between parents and kids.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

