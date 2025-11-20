🚙 Ocean County commissioners want NJ residents get first access to Island Beach State Park vehicle permits before out-of-staters snap them up.

🏖️ Limited beach-driving passes sell out in minutes, leaving many NJ taxpayers without access.

🗳️ County leaders call for a state-approved priority window that protects resident access while keeping parks open to out-of-state visitors.

SEASIDE PARK — New Jersey residents should have first dibs at obtaining vehicle beach passes at Island Beach State Park before sales open to out-of-state applicants, according to the Ocean County Board of Commissioners.

Each year, Jersey residents are locked out of buying vehicle beach passes because they are snapped up within minutes of the sale by out-of-staters. That’s because the demand for these permits far exceeds supply.

This surge has left many New Jersey residents, who support the park through taxes, fees, and conservation efforts, without the opportunity to buy a permit, the County Board of Commissioners wrote in a resolution to the State Department of Environmental Protection.

County officials say taxpayers deserve priority access to state park beaches

“Ocean County is proud to host several of New Jersey’s most beautiful state parks, and we welcome the tourism that supports our local economy, but our Ocean County and New Jersey residents must come first,” said Ocean County Commissioner Jennifer Baccione, who serves as liaison to the Ocean County Division of Business Development and Tourism.

New Jerseyans should not have to compete with out-of-state applicants for access to their own state parks, she continued.

Resolution urges NJDEP to create resident-only early registration window

In the resolution sent to the NJ DEP and Division of Parks and Forestry, the County Board of Commissioners requested that they grant a brief priority registration period exclusively for New Jersey residents before the Island Beach State Park vehicle access permits go on sale to the general public.

“This would help ensure equitable access for citizens who contribute directly to the maintenance and preservation of the state’s parks, fisheries, and coastal resources,” Bacchione wrote.

Officials say plan won’t block tourists — just give residents a fair shot

She clarified that the board’s proposal would not reduce access for out-of-state visitors. But it would give Jersey residents a reasonable window to obtain permits first.

“Once that window closes, the remaining permits can be made available to everyone. It’s a balanced, common-sense approach,” she said.

