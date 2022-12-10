NJ ranks in the top 10 in the country for holiday healthy living

The site Lifeextension.com recently put out a study ranking the healthiest states during the holidays. It’s no wonder that New Jersey ranks high in maintaining good health despite the temptations we face during the holiday season.

Coming in at a strong number 10 on the list, the Garden State pushes aside the bombardment of extra food, extra drinks, going out and enjoying yourself to maintain the healthy lifestyle that most residents adhere to for the remainder of the year.

According to the study, not only are there spikes in emergency room visits with an increase in “holiday heart-related problems” but residuals from flu -ike symptoms from the close proximity of overcrowded bars, restaurants and family gatherings also add to the sickness pool and the spread of such germs.

Add to the fact that normal everyday health care including eating well and exercising are pushed aside to enjoy the festivities of the holidays making it tougher to rebound and maintain good health.

Family Eating Meal. A Hispanic family (male adult, two female adults, female child, and male child) enjoy a meal at the dinner table. Family Eating Meal. A Hispanic family (male adult, two female adults, female child, and male child) enjoy a meal at the dinner table. loading...

Several key metrics were analyzed from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to determine the order of the healthiest state. They are:

Nutrition

Smoking

Exercise

Mental Health

The metrics were analyzed to determine the longevity of maintaining a healthy lifestyle through the holidays. The analytics showed that while some states were able to maintain their level of a healthy lifestyle there were those states that were not.

Utah ranked number one as maintaining a healthy lifestyle during the holidays with Massachusetts, D.C., and Connecticut following in that order. Bringing up the rear as the worst states are Mississippi, West Virginia, Arkansas and the worst state is Louisiana. So pat yourself on the back and enjoy the holidays but keep on maintaining your healthy Jersey lifestyle and stay out of the hospital!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry. Any opinions expressed are Big Joe’s own.

