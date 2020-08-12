NJ ranks high when it comes to best states to have a baby

New Jersey is the 12th best state to have a baby, according to WalletHub's report on 2020's "Best and Worst States, which ranked the county according to metrics such as health care accessibility, what c conventional-delivery charges, infant-care costs and pediatricians per capita.

WalletHub analyst Jill Gonzalez said New Jersey does the best when it comes to baby and family friendliness in terms of high quality infant care and parental leave laws. She also said there's a good number of mom groups per capita in New Jersey.

But, of course, having a baby in New Jersey is expensive.

"There is this sense that you're getting what you pay for in terms of good quality care but New Jersey has very high health insurance premiums," she added.

The state also has high annual costs of early child care. Conventional and cesarean-section delivery charges cost more than many states.

Besides costs, New Jersey ranked low in the health rank category especially when it comes to exactly how many obstetricians, midwives and pediatricians there are in the state. Because New Jersey is densely populated, it might take longer to get an appointment to see one of these specialists, she said.

Massachusetts is best state to have a baby followed by Minnesota, Vermont, North Dakota and Rhode Island. On the flip side, Alabama is the worst, followed by South Carolina, Mississippi, Louisiana and Georgia.