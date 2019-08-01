NJ psych patient with ‘tendency of violent behavior’ escapes

TRENTON — Police are looking for a psychiatric patient who escaped a facility in Trenton, and who is known to be violent.

Ewing police said Thursday they're helping state Human Services Police search for Kevin Delavega, 24, of East Brunswick, after he walked away from the Trenton Psychiatric Hospital.

He is described as a white male, 5 feet and 5 inches tall, 146 pounds, with short hair, wearing sweatpants and a blue plaid shirt.

He was given a grounds pass at 11:30 a.m. and was supposed to return at 12:15, but never did, Ewing Police said.

The Ewing Police Department was notified at 2:30 p.m., they said.

Delavega "does have a tendency of violent behavior and is wanted out of Philadelphia, PA and Delaware County for aggravated assault charges," Ewing police said.

They urged anyone who sees him not to approach him, but instead to call 911 right away.

