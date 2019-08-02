Escaped NJ psych patient with history of violence captured

A man who escaped from the Trenton Psychiatric Hospital on Thursday while on a grounds pass has been captured.

Ewing police, who were helping state Human Services Police search for Kevin Delavega, 24, of East Brunswick posted on their Facebook page that Deeavega was taken into custody early Friday in West Windsor but disclosed no details of his capture.

He was given a grounds pass at 11:30 a.m. Thursday and was supposed to return at 12:15, but never did, Ewing Police said.

The Ewing Police Department was notified at 2:30 p.m., they said.

Delavega "does have a tendency of violent behavior and is wanted out of Philadelphia, PA and Delaware County for aggravated assault charges," Ewing police said.

Statements by police haven't yet addressed why police were not notified until hours after Delavega disappeared, or discussed any security measures that may have been in place at the hospital.

Human Services police, who are investigating the incident, and the state Department of Health, have not yet disclosed information about the incident and capture.

