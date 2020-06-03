NJ protests are thankfully mostly peaceful

There have been several protests in New Jersey cities and towns, big and small, and for the most part they have gone off without violence or mayhem. That's in contrast to many of the protests in major cities around the country, where utter chaos, looting and wanton violence. With the exception of fairly minor violent episodes in Trenton and Atlantic City over the weekend, so far protests this week have gone without incident. Protests in Hightstown, where police took a knee in solidarity with protestors were praised as a "beautiful moment".

Smaller protests in Medford, Moorestown, Cherry Hill, Freehold, Hightstown, Ocean City, Keansburg, and Princeton were all peaceful. Likewise a larger protest in Toms River, with the Police Chief Mitch Little marching with the people, went off without incident. For sure, hopeful signs that the whole world hasn't gone mad. Well, for now, in this brief moment, not our little part of the world. God Bless New Jersey and ALL of its people.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy. Any opinions expressed are Dennis' own.

