No one, not one person in this country could deny that what happened to George Floyd in Minnesota was heinous and dead wrong.

Everyone agrees the officers involved should be punished severely, none more than the people in Minneapolis, where it occurred. However, police shootings of unarmed black men is not the proof of systemic racism that you hear over and over in the mainstream and social media.

The stats show the real story, but people aren't interested in the truth. They just want to emote and show how much they care. They want to fill the time our government stole from us and post great pictures and videos on their social media accounts for all of the world to see just how wonderful THEY are.

Of course, it goes without saying that anyone losing their life at the hands of police in the manner that Mr. Floyd did is wrong and cannot be tolerated. But the media and certain politicians would rather have us divided and whip up raw emotions than to deal with the truth. Study after study reveals the truth. It should sicken us just as much as needless death and murder, that the people in power would rather see the country torn apart by a false narrative, than to address the real problems we face.

The people, mostly white, at many protests this weekend like the ones you see here at LBI, didn't do anything noble. They just played into the hands of the people who keep pulling the puppet strings they can't seem to untangle themselves from.

Dennis Malloy photo

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy. Any opinions expressed are Dennis' own.

