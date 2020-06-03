What happened to social distancing in Princeton?

Thousands of people packed the streets of Princeton Tuesday night. The streets were packed by the same people who would have shamed you for going to a religious gathering or a rally for opening the economy.

They were mostly young, mostly white, mostly well-off and mostly clueless. No doubt some were truly there for a righteous cause, but mostly to show how good they are without really doing anything of meaning.

How many of them really interact with people who are nothing like them, have them over to their house for holiday dinners, offer a ride, take time to listen to their problems, become real friends? Hopefully more than a few. But for most it was a great opportunity to show the world how good they are in the virtue-signaling world of their social media accounts.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy. Any opinions expressed are Dennis' own.

