NJ proposal: This back-to-school break should be an annual perk

💲 A sales-tax holiday was repealed ahead of the 2024 school year

💲 A proposal aims to reignite the perk

💲 The proposal also includes sports equipment

New Jersey shoppers in 2022 and 2023 were gifted a 10-day exemption from sales tax on school-related purchases, but the perk didn't make it into this year's budget.

So you're missing out on a tax holiday for the 2024-2025 school year.

But a bill in the works in the New Jersey Legislature aims to reignite the tax break, and keep it around on an annual basis.

"The misguided decision to strip New Jerseyans of this critical relief has only made it harder to provide for their children's education," said Sen. Carmen Amato, R-Ocean. "At a time when household budgets are being stretched thin, this tax holiday would provide meaningful relief to families and educators."

SEE ALSO: Why young drivers are better off in NJ than elsewhere

Amato on Friday announced plans to introduce a bill creating a tax holiday that would run yearly during the 10 days leading up to and including Labor Day.

The Murphy Administration did not offer a reason for the recent repeal of the tax break, but it's believed the state missed out on tens of millions of dollars of revenue because of the temporary incentive.

New Jersey 101.5 has reached out to Gov. Phil Murphy's office for comment on the new proposal.

Under Amato's bill, the following items would be exempt from New Jersey sales tax:

⚫ School and art supplies

⚫ School instructional materials

⚫ Sport or recreational equipment

⚫ Computers priced at $3,000 or less

⚫ School computer supplies priced at $1,000 or less (per item)

If signed into law, the measure would take effect immediately. Legislators are on break until mid-September.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

Income that a family of 4 needs in every NJ county Here’s what MIT’s Living Wage Calculator says a couple with two children needs in each New Jersey county to simply squeak by. Gallery Credit: MIT Living Wage Calculator