NJ postmaster accused of groping female employee at work

NJ postmaster accused of groping female employee at work

U.S. postmaster arrested (Google Maps, Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration)

🔷Postmaster in NJ arrested
🔷Indicted of civil rights offense for sexual assault
🔷Accused of groping female postal worker

A 47-year-old U.S. Postal Service Postmaster has been accused of sexually assaulting a female postal worker, while they both worked in Bergen County two years ago.

Gabriel Ekram Pagabe Ali has been indicted on a federal civil rights violation for sexually assaulting a victim, U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger announced on Monday.

The incident happened on or about Nov. 26, 2022 while Ali was on duty at the U.S. Post Office in Teaneck, Sellinger said.

US Post Office Teaneck ( Google Maps)
loading...

According to the indictment, Ali allegedly groped the victim's breasts and butt over her clothing, pulling her back into his office as she resisted and also into a bathroom as she resisted.

The victim was also working when the assault happened, the same documents said.

If convicted, Ali would face a maximum penalty of eight years in prison for the assault count and three years in prison for the civil rights count.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

These are 12 best NJ companies to work for

Forbes has issued its list of Best Employers By State 2024, put together with market research firm Statista. Employees were surveyed about their own companies of 500 or more, plus places worked recently. Five of the top 15 additionally have headquarters in NJ.

Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

The 10 best and 10 worst states to retire

For their 2024 report, Bankrate.com analyzed factors such as cost of living, health care and crime to rank the 50 states as places where you might want to consider retirement. Visit this link for the complete report.

Gallery Credit: Bankrate/New Jersey 101.5

FBI's Top 5 Most Wanted violent fugitives in NJ

The FBI currently lists more than two dozen fugitives with ties to New Jersey on their ‘most wanted list.’ These are the five most violent and dangerous suspects.

Gallery Credit: Eric Scott

Filed Under: Bergen County
Categories: New Jersey News, Ultimate New Jersey

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM