NJ postmaster accused of groping female employee at work

🔷Postmaster in NJ arrested

🔷Indicted of civil rights offense for sexual assault

🔷Accused of groping female postal worker

A 47-year-old U.S. Postal Service Postmaster has been accused of sexually assaulting a female postal worker, while they both worked in Bergen County two years ago.

Gabriel Ekram Pagabe Ali has been indicted on a federal civil rights violation for sexually assaulting a victim, U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger announced on Monday.

The incident happened on or about Nov. 26, 2022 while Ali was on duty at the U.S. Post Office in Teaneck, Sellinger said.

US Post Office Teaneck

According to the indictment, Ali allegedly groped the victim's breasts and butt over her clothing, pulling her back into his office as she resisted and also into a bathroom as she resisted.

The victim was also working when the assault happened, the same documents said.

If convicted, Ali would face a maximum penalty of eight years in prison for the assault count and three years in prison for the civil rights count.

