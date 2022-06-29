We have a breakfast sandwich here in New Jersey that the rest of the world doesn't, and for the life of me I can't figure out why. You would figure as good as it tastes that pork roll, egg, and cheese, or if you're from North Jersey Taylor Ham egg and cheese on a roll with salt pepper, and ketchup would be a national sensation. What could be better than that?

How about a pork roll, egg, and cheese on a donut? I can already see you salivating! They've got them at Top That! Donuts both in Rutherford and Point Pleasant Beach.

There's something about the sweetness of the glazed donut that meshes with the saltiness of the meat, complemented by the egg and topped off with the cheese that just creates an unbelievable taste when it all comes together in your mouth.

As the sweet and salty combination continues to grow in New Jersey, it was only a matter of time before someone would try this. We've already got fast food places using waffles and pancakes in place of rolls, why not a donut?

I've had grilled cheese on a donut as well as one with maple creme topped with bacon bits, but this tops them all!

Pork roll, egg and cheese on a donut takes breakfast sandwiches to a whole new level. This is the kind of sandwich that you're only going to have once in a while when you want to reward yourself for something good or maybe if you're on vacation and calories are no object.

If breakfast were a Thanksgiving meal, this would have to be included on the table. Mangia! You deserve it!

