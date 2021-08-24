NJ police shoot man who stole cop car during chase, officials say

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP (Gloucester) — An incident involving a man wanted on an attempted homicide charge that started outside Philadelphia ended with gunfire in New Jersey on Monday night after he stole a police car, officials said.

Officers in Folcroft, Pennsylvania, attempted to stop Arthur Henry Disanto Jr. while he was riding a motorcycle about 7 p.m. police told 6 ABC Action News. He was then stopped in southwest Philadelphia where he fired at Folcroft officers who had followed him, according to police.

Disanto then stole a Folcroft police vehicle and led police on a brief pursuit to Deptford, police told 6ABC Action News. He abandoned the police vehicle in Deptford but took tactical gear and a bulletproof vest, according to police.

The Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office SWAT team was assembled at the house after learning Disanto may be headed there, spokesman Tom Gilbert told New Jersey 101.5.

SWAT team was waiting for Disanto

While monitoring the house in Deptford, police received reports about a suspicious person in another neighborhood in Washington Township.

Gilbert said rounds of gunfire were exchanged between Disanto and police.

The suspect was injured by gunfire and arrested. An officer was also struck by gunfire suffering non-life-threatening injuries, according to Gilbert.

Disanto was wanted on an FBI attempted homicide charge from July in Delaware County. He had not been seen since the shooting. His page on the FBI's website was marked with the word "captured."

