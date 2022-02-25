NJ police search for missing Blackwood teen

BLACKWOOD — Gloucester Township police need the public's help to find a teenager who they say is considered missing and endangered.

They say 14-year-old Preston Lawson Jr. was last seen on Feb. 21 at 6:30 p.m.

He is described as 5 feet 5 inches and 140 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair, last seen wearing a black "Looney Tunes" sweater, black sweat pants and white Crocs.

He may be in the Blackwood area, according to police.

If anyone has additional information or knowledge of the teen's location, please call the Gloucester Township Police Department at 856-228-4500, the GTPD Anonymous Crime Tip Line at 856-842-5560, or 9-1-1.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

