Woman steals packages delivered to NJ church, cops say

📦A woman took the packages from church property

📦Video surveillance helped identify a suspect

GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP — A woman was charged after police said she stole packages delivered to a church.

Gloucester Township police said Sandra Ogburn, 42, of the Blackwood section, drove a Buick Century into the parking lot of the church around 10:30 a.m. Nov. 9 and walked off with multiple packages.

The name of the church in the Sicklerville section of Gloucester Township was not disclosed by police.

Ogburn was identified through surveillance video and charged with third-degree theft of movable property. She is being held in the Camden County Jail.

Image of woman stealing packages delivered to a Gloucester Township church Image of a woman stealing packages delivered to a Gloucester Township church (Gloucester Police) loading...

What's inside the boxes?

The packages contained religious memorabilia worth $2,600.

Police said that one way to help combat package theft is to take in packages as soon as they are delivered.

Another way is to register a surveillance video camera with police at gtpolice.com/gloucester-township-police-camera-program/.

