Woman steals packages delivered to NJ church, cops say
📦A woman took the packages from church property
📦Video surveillance helped identify a suspect
GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP — A woman was charged after police said she stole packages delivered to a church.
Gloucester Township police said Sandra Ogburn, 42, of the Blackwood section, drove a Buick Century into the parking lot of the church around 10:30 a.m. Nov. 9 and walked off with multiple packages.
The name of the church in the Sicklerville section of Gloucester Township was not disclosed by police.
Ogburn was identified through surveillance video and charged with third-degree theft of movable property. She is being held in the Camden County Jail.
What's inside the boxes?
The packages contained religious memorabilia worth $2,600.
Police said that one way to help combat package theft is to take in packages as soon as they are delivered.
Another way is to register a surveillance video camera with police at gtpolice.com/gloucester-township-police-camera-program/.
Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom
Scary, giant, invasive spider's arrival now imminent for NJ
Gallery Credit: Mike Brant
NJ school districts with the highest median teacher salaries
Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5
Humorous Signs Return to New Jersey Highways
Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander