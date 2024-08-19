📦Zone is available 24/7

WASHINGTON TWP. (Gloucester County) — Before a Craig’s List or Facebook Marketplace meetup, do you feel the need to recruit someone to tag along for safety? Those days are over in southern New Jersey.

A Safe Exchange Zone is now available at the Washington Township Police Department in Gloucester County.

The department created the space in response to scams and theft these exchanges can cause, according to a post on the department's Facebook page. More than one surveillance camera faces the designated zone, and it’s available 24/7.

Washington Township Police Department (Gloucester County) New Jersey Facebook post

The front parking lot zone is clearly marked: yellow stripes on the pavement with signs saying “Safe Exchange Zone.”

Users have to stand within the striped area to get picked up by the cameras.

Washington Township Police Department (Gloucester County) New Jersey Facebook post

Importance of a safe location

New York City has seen an increase in Facebook Marketplace robberies this year, according to CBS New York and other outlets.

According to CBS New York, in May the New York Police Department was looking for two suspects who would allegedly pose as people selling cars, but instead would rob the person on the other end of the “sell.”

Officials said people should consider making an exchange during daylight hours, if possible. If a purchase seems too good to be true, listen to your first instinct.

