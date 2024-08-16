⚫Poll workers are needed for early voting and Election Day

MONMOUTH COUNTY — With New Jersey's primary election behind us, it's full steam ahead to November's general election.

If you're looking for a front-row seat to democracy, don’t overlook becoming a poll worker.

Monmouth County Board of Elections Deputy Chief Clerk Kim Earl said they're open to more sign-ups, and it's not too late to apply statewide.

Earl said they are always looking for people as some of their past workers are getting "a little bit older and cannot do it anymore."

Poll worker qualifications

To be a board worker you must:

be a U.S. citizen and a New Jersey resident

not be younger than 16

not be a candidate

attend a two-hour poll worker training class every two years

"I do state in the beginning of the class that it's a very long day, and that if they cannot do the day, then they're more than welcome to leave because I do not want to waste their time,” Earl said.

Poll worker hours

Come Election Day, it’s all hands on deck for the 14-hour shift beginning at 5 a.m. with doors opening at 6 a.m. In-person early voting staff is also needed from Oct. 26 through Nov. 3.

Poll workers get compensated for their time — $300 for Election Day and $21.43 per hour for in-person early voting. Over the years, New Jersey has been one of the states to increase their poll worker pay to help recruitment efforts, according to Pew Research Center data.

"Anyone who's interested is ideal to help out. We're looking for anybody who's willing to come out,” Earl said.

For further questions, she said to call their main line at 732-431-7802 ext. 7150.

People interested in applying to be poll workers, can find the application here.

