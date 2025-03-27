NJ police chief pooped on floor and more — NJ Top News

Here's the stories you'll be talking about on the New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show with Eric Scott on Thursday:

☑️ The new legislation is the same bill that failed in 2022

☑️ Sponsor State Sen. Jon Bramnick said full-serve pumps are not eliminated

☑️ 'There must be a reason 49 states don't really have a problem with it'

A New Jersey legislator is making another attempt at ending the state's prohibition on self-serve gas.

State Sen. Jon Bramnick, R-Union, who is seeking the Republican nomination for governor, has re-introduced S4303, dubbed the Motorist Fueling Choice and Convenience Act. It is almost the same bill that didn't make it through the Assembly Commerce and Economic Development Committee two years ago. The Union County Republican said there is one key difference this time around.

"I think that there was a perception that (full serve) was going to go away completely. So when you talk about no self-serve at all, I think that people are at the point where this legislation would be clear that there would be a self-serve lane," Bramnick told New Jersey 101.5.

🚨Vandals hit parked Teslas in Bucks County

🚨Tesla owners in a Cherry Hill neighborhood were hassled

🚨'That conduct will not be tolerated and we will investigate,' Cherry Hill police said

Tesla owners on both sides of the Delaware River are being harrassed as company owner Elon Musk faces backlash for his unprecedented role in the Trump administration.

The billionaire has come under increasing attack for heading up President Donald Trump's Department of Government Efficiency, which has led to cuts in federal funding and the workforce.

Some are taking their frustrations out with attacks on Tesla owners and dealerships. Several incendiary devices were found at a Tesla dealership in Austin, Texas, while Cybertrucks were set on fire in Seattle and shots were fired at a dealership in Oregon.

A family told 6 ABC Action News that their Tesla Cybertruck was vandalized while they ate at a restaurant late Sunday afternoon at the Newtown Shopping Center. Video captured by the vehicle's security system shows juveniles dragging an object on the truck's side.

Newtown Township police told the Bucks County Courier Times that four teens were charged but a final decision has not been made about whether they will be charged as adults.

💲Parents were upset at the initial plan to close or consolidate 4 schools

💲The BOE will present a plan that would keep the schools open but raise taxes 10%

💲No final vote will be taken until April when the budget is due

MIDDLETOWN — Parents in one of Monmouth County's largest school districts are upset at plans to close three schools to deal with a budget shortfall.

In its budget presentation on March 18, the Middletown Board of Education proposed rezoning or closing three schools. According to the plan, which would save the district $4 million:

The Bayshore Middle School would close, leaving just the Thorne and Thompson Middle Schools.

The Leonardo Grade School and the Navesink Elementary School would merge into the Bayshore Elementary School, which would be housed in the former Bayshore Middle School.

The plan was met with anger by parents who accused the Board of Education of blindsiding them and keeping them from being heard by holding the meeting in a library that had limited capacity. An online petition posted at change.org called the plan "unjust and DUMB" and sought signatures from "parents, alumni, students, and even people who are unfamiliar with the schools."

A second petition demands "a moratorium on all school closures and rezoning efforts until the community has been fully engaged in the decision-making process."

Gov. Phil Murphy on Tuesday called the budget in Middletown "personal" because he lives in the township, and said it would be a highly emotional issue for any district facing a budget shortfall.

🔵 Ex-cop, fire official accused of sexual abuse

🔵 Lawsuit filed by 3 men

🔵 Allegations of handcuff use, sexual violations

TOMS RIVER — At least three men are suing a longtime local volunteer fire official for alleged sexual abuse, assault and battery in a lawsuit that also accused superiors of doing nothing when the behavior was reported.

Robert Sinnott was among 16 individually named male defendants in a lawsuit filed by John Does 1 through 3 on March 17 in Superior Court in Ocean County.

He was an assistant chief at the Silverton Volunteer fire company, at times referred to in the suit. It was not immediately clear whether Sinnott is still affiliated with the fire company.

Sinnott also spent at least two decades as a police officer, leaving the Island Heights Police Department in 2021.

“This case exposes a horrific pattern of sexual abuse and institutional failure within the Silverton Volunteer Fire Company #1 and Toms River Fire District 2,” the complaint says.

The 13-count lawsuit seeks compensatory and punitive damages, accusing Sinnott of systematically preying upon young volunteer firefighters over a number of years.

It is a bizarre story that seems almost impossible to believe.

Dozens of cops in the North Bergen Police department say it's all true.

Chief Robert Farley - on the job barely a year - is accused of abusive and outrageous behavior that includes a series of ongoing pranks such as putting ink on door handles and leaving crumbs on other people desks.

Then it gets weird.

The chief is also accused of: defecating on the floor; shaving his body hair onto the food of his co-workers; spiking a coffee pot with Adderall and Viagra; and poking an officer in the genitals with a hypodermic needle.

Court documents detail a whole list of disgusting behavior.

A spokesman for North Bergen called the allegations "false and outrageous" and said the town has full faith and confidence in Chief Farley.

