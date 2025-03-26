Tesla owners in NJ and PA targeted by harassment, vandalism

🚨Vandals hit parked Teslas in Bucks County

Tesla owners on both sides of the Delaware River are being harrassed as company owner Elon Musk faces backlash for his unprecedented role in the Trump administration.

The billionaire has come under increasing attack for heading up President Donald Trump's Department of Government Efficiency, which has led to cuts in federal funding and the workforce.

Some are taking their frustrations out with attacks on Tesla owners and dealerships. Several incendiary devices were found at a Tesla dealership in Austin, Texas, while Cybertrucks were set on fire in Seattle and shots were fired at a dealership in Oregon.

A family told 6 ABC Action News that their Tesla Cybertruck was vandalized while they ate at a restaurant late Sunday afternoon at the Newtown Shopping Center. Video captured by the vehicle's security system shows juveniles dragging an object on the truck's side.

Newtown Township police told the Bucks County Courier Times that four teens were charged but a final decision has not been made about whether they will be charged as adults.

A Tesla parked in front of the Planet Fitness gym on North Main Street in Doylestown was vandalized Monday morning, according to Central Bucks Regional police. The Tesla owner noticed damage to the rear passenger door. The security system's video shows someone scratching something onto the door and then going into the gym.

FBI head: 'This is domestic terrorism'

Owners of Teslas in a Cherry Hill neighborhood told 6 ABC Action News they were harassed while driving on Saturday afternoon. A red Acura SUV passed one resident, did a U-turn and pulled in front of him.

Another Tesla owner said the same car drove “super close” to her Tesla and screamed F bombs at him.

A third owner said the red car drove toward them, forcing them to drive backward and pull into a driveway to get out of the way.

Cherry Hill Police Chief John Ostermueller said the department is investigating "multiple reports" of similar incidents but would not disclose details.

"That conduct will not be tolerated and we will investigate incidents like that. We take complaints seriously whether road rage or harassment or whatever the reason or motive may be," Ostermueller said.

On Monday, FBI Director Kash Patel said that the bureau is taking steps to crack down on an “increase in violent activity toward Tesla.” The agency has created a task force to coordinate investigative efforts with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, an FBI spokesperson said in a social media post.

“This is domestic terrorism. Those responsible will be pursued, caught, and brought to justice,” Patel said in a post on X.

