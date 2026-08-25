Two NJ pizza joints named among best in America by food critics

If you live in New Jersey, you already have a favorite pizza place. I won't convince you otherwise.

If someone tells you their favorite is better than yours, you’re probably prepared to debate Jersey-style.

But now two New Jersey pizzerias have some pretty serious backup. Food writers from the USA TODAY network have named both Bucky's Pizza in Chatham and Brooklyn Square Pizza, with locations throughout the state, among their standout pizza restaurants across America.

Bucky's Pizza | Youtube screengra via One Bite Pizza Reviews Bucky's Pizza | Youtube screengra via One Bite Pizza Reviews

Bucky’s takes a somewhat modern approach to an old Jersey favorite. The Chatham pizzeria combines a fermented sourdough crust with the salty cheese, signature sauce and orange grease that are familiar to anyone who has eaten a classic Garden State pie.

Bucky's also received praise for their throwback décor and even their chocolate chip cookies.

Brooklyn Square Pizza/ Canva/ TSM Illustrations Brooklyn Square Pizza

Then there’s Brooklyn Square, which has locations all over Central Jersey.

Brooklyn Square was given love for its upside-down pizza, which puts the fresh mozzarella underneath a blanket of housemade tomato sauce. The pizza is described as thick but still airy and fluffy, with crisp edges.

So congratulations, New Jersey.

We already knew we had some of the best pizza in America.

Now two of our pizza places have food critics saying the same thing.

Photo by Fabrizio Pullara on Unsplash A pizza with melted cheese and tomato sauce baking in a wood-fired oven

Bucky's Pizza can be enjoyed at 465 Main Street in Chatham.

Brooklyn Square locations can found at:

265 S. New Prospect Rd. in Jackson

73 Wilson Ave. in Manalapan

1898 Honda Rd. in Toms River

812 Main St. in Bradley Beach

1026 Broad St. in Shrewsbury

460 CR-520 #6 in Marlboro

This is one of NJ's best pizza joints Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy

Central Jersey's most legendary pizza joint

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

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How to make New Jersey's vodka sauce pizza Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy