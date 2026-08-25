Two NJ pizza joints named among best in America by food critics
If you live in New Jersey, you already have a favorite pizza place. I won't convince you otherwise.
If someone tells you their favorite is better than yours, you’re probably prepared to debate Jersey-style.
But now two New Jersey pizzerias have some pretty serious backup. Food writers from the USA TODAY network have named both Bucky's Pizza in Chatham and Brooklyn Square Pizza, with locations throughout the state, among their standout pizza restaurants across America.
Bucky’s takes a somewhat modern approach to an old Jersey favorite. The Chatham pizzeria combines a fermented sourdough crust with the salty cheese, signature sauce and orange grease that are familiar to anyone who has eaten a classic Garden State pie.
Bucky's also received praise for their throwback décor and even their chocolate chip cookies.
Then there’s Brooklyn Square, which has locations all over Central Jersey.
Brooklyn Square was given love for its upside-down pizza, which puts the fresh mozzarella underneath a blanket of housemade tomato sauce. The pizza is described as thick but still airy and fluffy, with crisp edges.
So congratulations, New Jersey.
We already knew we had some of the best pizza in America.
Now two of our pizza places have food critics saying the same thing.
Bucky's Pizza can be enjoyed at 465 Main Street in Chatham.
Brooklyn Square locations can found at:
- 265 S. New Prospect Rd. in Jackson
- 73 Wilson Ave. in Manalapan
- 1898 Honda Rd. in Toms River
- 812 Main St. in Bradley Beach
- 1026 Broad St. in Shrewsbury
- 460 CR-520 #6 in Marlboro
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Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy
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Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.
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Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy