NJ has one of the country’s biggest pickleball venues now open

ROBBINSVILLE — In time for harsh winter weather, New Jersey has become home to what is billed as the largest indoor pickleball facility in the Northeast.

NJ Pickle House location open

Robbinsville Pickle House first opened in late fall with 19 indoor courts in a more than 60,000-square-foot location at 153 West Manor Way in Robbinsville.

There is also a kitchen and tap on-site, adding to the social atmosphere as the venue has already been hosting tournaments and league play.

Robbinsville Pickle House

Each of the Pickle House courts was designed as climate controlled with radiant heating.

pickleball stats

Pickleball has been the fastest-growing sport in America for three years, according to a Sports and Fitness Industry Association Topline Participation Report released in November.

Participation in the sport surged 223.5% in that same three-year span, with increases in every single age group.

Robbinsville Pickle House

As for how many pickleball players there are in NJ, it’s been slower growth for the region.

In the Mid-Atlantic, considered to be New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and (for some reason) West Virginia, there were 675,000 known pickleballers as of last year.

Part of the slow growth could be linked to available spots to play, especially shielded from the outdoor elements.

This year, another massive indoor pickleball location has already been slated to open in North Jersey, in Wayne.

The 50,000-square-foot Sportime at Willowbrook Plaza would include 20 indoor courts, according to its developers.

SEE ALSO: I tried the new indoor pickleball courts in Monmouth County

NJ pickleball

Other NJ indoor pickleball facilities either open or planned:

▪️ The Pickleball Club at Monroe - 10 indoor pickleball courts

▪️ Mercer Bucks Pickleball Club in Ewing - 9 indoor pickleball courts

▪️ Pickleball Palace Whippany - 7 indoor pickleball courts

▪️ One Love Pickleball Ocean Township - 7 indoor pickleball courts

▪️ Flemington Pickleball Club - 5 indoor courts

▪️ Pickle Juice Ventnor Heights - 5 indoor courts, billed as a “neighborhood spot to play indoor pickleball, enjoy a fresh juice, and catch up with friends.”

▪️ Pickle Juice Blackwood - 6 indoor courts opening in 2025

▪️ Pickleball Kingdom Hamilton - 14 indoor courts, opening in late January/early February

▪️ Home Court Pickleball Club Cedar Knolls - 8 indoor courts, opening March 16

▪️ Ace Pickleball Club - signed a lease for North Brunswick, in Brunswick Shopping Center

▪️ Pickleball Kingdom Marlboro - franchise planned, location to be determined

▪️ Dill Dinkers - planning for several NJ locations

Largest U.S. pickleball facilities, for comparison:

Pin Point Pickleball and Golf is a 72,000-square-foot indoor facility in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Rhythm and Rally Sports and Events in Macon, Georgia, in a former mall, is 150,000 square feet with 32 climate-controlled courts.

PURE Pickleball & Padel facility in Scottsdale, Arizona is planned as the world's largest indoor pickleball facility. The 190,000 square foot venue (over 50 courts) is slated to open in 2026.

