NJ photographer captured this rare quintuple rainbow

Amateur photographer John Entwistle certainly looks like a pro with what he caught. Scientists call it a supernumerary rainbow. You and I would call it a quintuple rainbow.

This photo is now garnering worldwide attention. It was taken a couple weeks ago as the remnants of Florence passed over New Jersey. John lives in Farmingdale and was looking out his back deck when he saw this. He says he wasn’t sure what he was looking at but knew it was something special. While double and triple rainbows are exciting to see, they aren’t nearly as rare as what this was. Supernumerary rainbows are made of one brilliant, main rainbow followed by multiple others. Supernumerary rainbows with two or three are even common enough, but five is almost unheard of.

Photography by John Entwistle / johnentwistlephotography.com

Here it is from another angle. This one does not show off the quintuple nature of it, but rather the amazing vibrancy.

Photography by John Entwistle / johnentwistlephotography.com

Imagine the pot of gold at the end of this baby. Then again New Jersey would only tax it to death. This story reminds me of the YouTube guy who appears to be having either a drug induced or religious experience seeing a double rainbow. Imagine if it were a supernumerary. He’d probably still be in a psych ward somewhere.

