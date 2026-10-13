When you look at the people of New Jersey, you are looking at some of the most beautiful people in America, and there is science to prove it.

Data Suggests New Jersey Has Some Of The Most Beautiful People In America

If you live in New Jersey, you know that our reputation is a bit of an ugly one, but one study says our people don't share that reputation.

A study at Hubmed Ed researched which states in America had the most beautiful people, and Garden State residents will hold their heads high when they hear the results.

Photo by Eric Soubeyrand de Saint Prix on Un Photo by Eric Soubeyrand de Saint Prix on Un

The study looked at various criteria regarding beauty and tabulated the states that had the most beautiful people, and while New Jersey was not #1, we did make the top 10.

How Did New Jersey Make The Top 10 Most Beautiful States?

Here are some of the categories the study used to determine which states had the most beautiful people.

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They used things like skin quality, facial harmony, grooming and style, charisma, and smile and expression to come to their conclusions.

Photo by Kimia Zarifi on Unsplash Photo by Kimia Zarifi on Unsplash

And, based on those categories, it was determined that New Jersey residents are the 10th most beautiful people in America. We may have thought it should be higher, but I think most of us are happy to make the top 10.

Which State Has The Most Beautiful People In America?

Our neighbors in New York took the top spot on the list of states with the most beautiful people, with California, Massachusetts, Ohio, and Pennsylvania rounding out the top 5.

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The study found that New Jersey people had confidence, charisma, and symmetry, as well as a bit of an edge. I think we can all agree on the last one.

Significant or historical events in New Jersey for October (chronological order) Here are some of the historical or significant events that impacted New Jersey or happened in the Garden State during the month of October. Some new events have been added for 2026. Is there an event missing? Let us know with an email to dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Thanks to NewJerseyAlmanac.com for the assist. Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander