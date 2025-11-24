The NJ PBA Hockey Team is Skating for Charity

My friend and former morning show producer, Chris Swendeman, now the Public Information Officer for the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office, alerted me to a story about a local effort to support the Concussion Legacy Foundation.

Hockey community rallies for concussion awareness

On Friday November 28 at 5:30pm, the New Jersey State PBA Hockey team will face off for the 6th Annual Colin Meany Memorial Game.

Colin's Dad, Mike organizes the game every year along with Hockey team Captain, Dan Tacopino to support the Concussion Legacy Foundation.

Colin Meany suffered two concussions in two weeks at the age of 15 and struggled with symptoms for the next two years of his life. His friends and teammates respected his hockey skills and valued him as a teammate and friend.

Colin was teenager from Matawan, New Jersey who had his entire life ahead of him and a family who loved him.

Tragically he took his own life at the age of 17 in August of 2019.

The message to New Jersey athletes and families

His family will tell you; Colin never complained about the symptoms that plagued him after the two concussions, and they have a message for athletes and their families.

Put simply, don't underestimate the potential trauma from a concussion. Wait until fully recovered before getting back into the game. It's a positive message that isn't anti-sport, or even risk averse, instead, take the risk, enjoy the game, but play it smart.

If you or a loved one is struggling with depression from Post-Concussion Syndrome (PCS), you are not alone, and there is hope and help available.

How to support the Colin Meany Memorial Game

If you can support the cause but attending the charity game on Friday, November 28th, please do, if you can

Click here to make a donation in memory of Colin Meany to the CLF Helpline, our service to support patients and families struggling with recovery from brain injury.

