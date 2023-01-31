NJ organ donations reached a new high in 2022

The NJ Sharing Network announced this week that organ donations were at an all time high in New Jersey for 2022.

According to roi-nj.com, Carolyn Welsh, the new CEO and president of the Sharing Network said that New Jersey’s number of organ donors, 283, and organs transplanted in a single year, 670, reached all-time highs in 2022. These unprecedented totals mark significant increases over the previous records of 233 organ donors and 613 organs transplanted.

Welsh gave a quote to roi-nj.com that’s pretty inspirational:

We are deeply grateful for the exceptional efforts of our team members and health care partners. They are amazing people who understand that what we do is much more than a job — it is a unified mission to save lives and give hope to those waiting for a second chance at life through the miracle of organ and tissue donation and transplantation. Together, we are unstoppable, motivated to take on all challenges, and focused on offering compassionate care and support to donor families during their most difficult times of grief.

Chanintorn.v Chanintorn.v loading...

Those 670 organs transplanted represent 350 kidneys, 170 livers (another all-time high), 71 hearts, 58 lungs, 20 pancreata and one intestine. Also, 40,000 cornea and tissue donations were made; tissue donations can range from valves, skin and bones to ligaments and tendons. While not all of them save lives, they enhance the lives of the recipients.

Nearly 4,000 people are on a donor transplant waiting list in New Jersey, according to the United Network for Organ Sharing. If you are interested in becoming an organ donor, you can register on the NJ Sharing Network website.

