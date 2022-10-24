A sweep of individuals wanted on outstanding warrants has netted 41 fugitives, including five accused of murder, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office announced on Monday.
The arrests range in age from 18 to 72 and included both men and women — a dozen of them have alleged gang affiliations, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens said.
Homicide charges against five men stem from four victims between August and September in Newark and Orange, according to the prosecutor's office.
Many of the fugitives were Newark residents, while others were from other North Jersey communities, including Union, Elizabeth, Plainfield, East Orange and Orange.
At least nine were facing aggravated assault or assault, while other charges include sexual assault, robbery, theft, shoplifting and receiving stolen property and unlawful possession of a handgun.
Some of those arrested were facing lesser charges of contempt, violation of probation, resisting arrest and obstruction of justice.
Ten fugitives picked up as part of “Operation Essex” over a five-day span were facing an illegal drug charge.
The warrant sweep, carried out jointly with the Essex County Sheriff’s Department and the Newark Police Department, was a “proactive approach to ensuring the safety of Essex County residents,” Stephens said.
“Anyone charged with a crime who ignores a warrant in Essex County should know that temporarily out of sight is not out of mind; law enforcement will be vigilant in finding and prosecuting you,” he added.
The following individuals were arrested in the Operation Essex Sweep:
Jamal Mahorn, 55, of Newark
Homicide, stemming from the Sept. 7 killing of Khalif Ligon in Newark
Hasan Holmes, 31, of Orange
Homicide, stemming from a Sept. 22 killing in Orange
Zamir Caldwell, 26, of Plainfield
Homicide, stemming from the Sept. 22 killing of Kareem Kason Jeffers in Newark
Kyree Jones, 20, of Hillside
Homicide, stemming from the Sept. 22 killing of Kareem Kason Jeffers in Newark
Tyquil Martin, 23, of Newark
Homicide and weapons, stemming from the Aug. 13 killing of Thomas Pickett in Newark
Kyeem Coleman, 18, of Newark
Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, violation of probation
Kenneth Yarborough, 33, of Newark
Aggravated assault, violation of probation
Israel Villanueva, 44, of Newark
Aggravated assault
Malik Ward, 52, of Newark
Aggravated assault
Lamar Johnson, 32, of Newark
Aggravated assault
Fernando Pellot,35, of Orange
Aggravated assault
Glen Turner, 56, of Newark
Aggravated assault
William Johnson,46, of Newark
Aggravated assault
Eder Recinos-Asencio, 36, of Newark
Sexual assault
Andre Rollins, 30, of Newark
Theft, failure to register as a sex offender
Hadiyah Sorey, 41, of Newark
Assault
Kenneth Spuma, 33, of Union
Receiving stolen property, theft
Zamir Wright, 18, of Newark
Fencing, receiving stolen property, eluding, violation of probation
