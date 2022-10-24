A sweep of individuals wanted on outstanding warrants has netted 41 fugitives, including five accused of murder, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office announced on Monday.

The arrests range in age from 18 to 72 and included both men and women — a dozen of them have alleged gang affiliations, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens said.

Homicide charges against five men stem from four victims between August and September in Newark and Orange, according to the prosecutor's office.

Many of the fugitives were Newark residents, while others were from other North Jersey communities, including Union, Elizabeth, Plainfield, East Orange and Orange.

At least nine were facing aggravated assault or assault, while other charges include sexual assault, robbery, theft, shoplifting and receiving stolen property and unlawful possession of a handgun.

Some of those arrested were facing lesser charges of contempt, violation of probation, resisting arrest and obstruction of justice.

Ten fugitives picked up as part of “Operation Essex” over a five-day span were facing an illegal drug charge.

The warrant sweep, carried out jointly with the Essex County Sheriff’s Department and the Newark Police Department, was a “proactive approach to ensuring the safety of Essex County residents,” Stephens said.

“Anyone charged with a crime who ignores a warrant in Essex County should know that temporarily out of sight is not out of mind; law enforcement will be vigilant in finding and prosecuting you,” he added.

The following individuals were arrested in the Operation Essex Sweep:

Jamaal Mahorn (ECPO) Operation Essex fugitive sweep NJ October 2022 Jamaal Mahorn (ECPO) loading...

Jamal Mahorn, 55, of Newark

Homicide, stemming from the Sept. 7 killing of Khalif Ligon in Newark

Hasan Holmes (ECPO) Operation Essex fugitive sweep NJ October 2022 Hasan Holmes (ECPO) loading...

Hasan Holmes, 31, of Orange

Homicide, stemming from a Sept. 22 killing in Orange

Operation Essex fugitive sweep NJ October 2022 Zamir Caldwell (ECPO) loading...

Zamir Caldwell, 26, of Plainfield

Homicide, stemming from the Sept. 22 killing of Kareem Kason Jeffers in Newark

Kyree Jones (ECPO) Operation Essex fugitive sweep NJ October 2022 Kyree Jones (ECPO) loading...

Kyree Jones, 20, of Hillside

Homicide, stemming from the Sept. 22 killing of Kareem Kason Jeffers in Newark

Tyquil Martin (ECPO) Operation Essex fugitive sweep NJ October 2022 Tyquil Martin (ECPO) loading...

Tyquil Martin, 23, of Newark

Homicide and weapons, stemming from the Aug. 13 killing of Thomas Pickett in Newark

Kyeem Coleman (ECPO) Operation Essex fugitive sweep NJ October 2022 Kyeem Coleman (ECPO) loading...

Kyeem Coleman, 18, of Newark

Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, violation of probation

Kenneth Yarborough (ECPO) Operation Essex fugitive sweep NJ October 2022 Kenneth Yarborough (ECPO) loading...

Kenneth Yarborough, 33, of Newark

Aggravated assault, violation of probation

Israel Villanueva (ECPO) Operation Essex fugitive sweep NJ October 2022 Israel Villanueva (ECPO) loading...

Israel Villanueva, 44, of Newark

Aggravated assault

Malik Ward (ECPO) Operation Essex fugitive sweep Malik Ward (ECPO) loading...

Malik Ward, 52, of Newark

Aggravated assault

Lamar Johnson (ECPO) Operation Essex fugitive sweep NJ October 2022 Lamar Johnson (ECPO) loading...

Lamar Johnson, 32, of Newark

Aggravated assault

Fernando Pellot (ECPO) Operation Essex fugitive sweep NJ October 2022 Fernando Pellot (ECPO) loading...

Fernando Pellot,35, of Orange

Aggravated assault

Glen Turner (ECPO) Operation Essex fugitive sweep NJ October 2022 Glen Turner (ECPO) loading...

Glen Turner, 56, of Newark

Aggravated assault

William Johnson (ECPO) Operation Essex fugitive sweep NJ October 2022 William Johnson (ECPO) loading...

William Johnson,46, of Newark

Aggravated assault

Eder Recinos-Asencio (ECPO) Operation Essex fugitive sweep NJ October 2022 Eder Recinos-Asencio (ECPO) loading...

Eder Recinos-Asencio, 36, of Newark

Sexual assault

Andre Rollins (ECPO) Operation Essex fugitive sweep NJ October 2022 Andre Rollins (ECPO) loading...

Andre Rollins, 30, of Newark

Theft, failure to register as a sex offender

Hadiyah Sorey (ECPO) Operation Essex fugitive sweep NJ October 2022 Hadiyah Sorey (ECPO) loading...

Hadiyah Sorey, 41, of Newark

Assault

Kenneth Spuma (left) Zamir Wright (center) Ti Enos (right) (ECPO) Kenneth Spuma (left) Zamir Wright (center) Ti Enos (right) (ECPO) loading...

Kenneth Spuma, 33, of Union

Receiving stolen property, theft

Zamir Wright, 18, of Newark

Fencing, receiving stolen property, eluding, violation of probation

Ti Enos, 42, of Newark

Fencing, receiving stolen property, conspiracy

Khalil Totten (left) Franklin White (right) (ECPO) Operation Essex fugitive sweep NJ October 2022 Khalil Totten (left) Franklin White (right) (ECPO) loading...

Khalil Totten, 26, of Newark

Robbery

Franklin White, 57, of Newark

Robbery

Dashawn Jackson (left) Alazaya Perkins (right) (ECPO) Operation Essex fugitive sweep NJ October 2022 Dashawn Jackson (left) Alazaya Perkins (right) (ECPO) loading...

Dashawn Jackson, 32, Newark

Criminal mischief, resisting, obstruction, hindering

Alazaya Perkins, 27, of Newark

Resisting, obstruction

Latrice Spruill (left) Tracy Paladino (right) (ECPO) Operation Essex fugitive sweep NJ October 2022 Latrice Spruill (left) Tracy Paladino (right) (ECPO) loading...

Latrice Spruill, 35, of Newark

Theft

Tracy Paladino, 51, of Newark

Shoplifting

Operation Essex fugitive sweep NJ October 2022 Anthony Greene (left) Richard Tourrellas (right) (ECPO) loading...

Anthony Greene, 45, of Newark

Unlawful possession of a firearm

Richard Tourrellas, 27, of Newark

Federal probation violation

Steffon Byrd (left) Siddiq Ali (right) (ECPO) Operation Essex fugitive sweep NJ October 2022 Steffon Byrd (left) Siddiq Ali (right) (ECPO) loading...

Steffon Byrd, 31, of Newark

Violation of probation, eluding

Siddiq Ali, 25, of Newark

Violation of probation

Samuel Oyewinle (left) Rodney Simmons (right)Operation Essex fugitive sweep NJ October 2022 Samuel Oyewinle (left) Rodney Simmons (right)(ECPO) loading...

Samuel Oyewinle, 21, of Newark

Obstruction

Rodney Simmons, 65, of Newark

Contempt

Dmitry Tyutin (left) Morell Smith (right) (ECPO) Operation Essex fugitive sweep NJ October 2022 Dmitry Tyutin (left) Morell Smith (right) (ECPO) loading...

Dmitry Tyutin, 35, of East Orange

Possession of a controlled dangerous substance

Morell Smith, 32, of Newark

Possession/distribution of a controlled dangerous substance within 500 feet of certain public property

Jasmine McKoy (left) Kim Little-Davey (right) (ECPO)Operation Essex fugitive sweep NJ October 2022 Jasmine McKoy (left) Kim Little-Davey (right) (ECPO) loading...

Jasmine McCoy, 29, of Elizabeth

Theft, possession of a controlled dangerous substance

Kim Little-Davey, 55, of Newark

Manufacturing/distribution controlled dangerous substance

Juan Perez (left) Donald Williams (right)Operation Essex fugitive sweep NJ October 2022 Juan Perez (left) Donald Williams (right) (ECPO) loading...

Juan Perez, 72, of Newark

Possession of a controlled dangerous substance

Donald Williams, 66, of Newark

Possession of a controlled dangerous substance

Lamont Bailey (left) Juanita Davis (right) (ECPO)Operation Essex fugitive sweep NJ October 2022 Lamont Bailey (left) Juanita Davis (right) (ECPO) loading...

Lamont Bailey, 60, of Newark

Possession of a controlled dangerous substance

Juanita Davis, 59, of Newark

Possession of a controlled dangerous substance

Terrence Woods (left) Gregory Williams (right) (ECPO) Operation Essex fugitive sweep NJ October 2022 Terrence Woods (left) Gregory Williams (right) (ECPO) loading...

Terrence Woods, 38, of Newark

Possession of a controlled dangerous substance

Gregory Williams, 46, of Newark

Possession of a controlled dangerous substance

Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

How much does the average NJ home cost? Median prices by county Everything is costing more these days — and housing is certainly no exception in New Jersey.

Data for 2022 from January through August, compiled by New Jersey Realtors, shows that South Jersey has been seeing homes hit the market and sell in less than a month, on average.

Median prices for single-family homes have reached $500,000 and above in nine counties in North and Central Jersey.

All but two counties have seen houses go for more than the list price, on average, this year.

LOOK: The most expensive weather and climate disasters in recent decades Stacker ranked the most expensive climate disasters by the billions since 1980 by the total cost of all damages, adjusted for inflation, based on 2021 data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) . The list starts with Hurricane Sally, which caused $7.3 billion in damages in 2020, and ends with a devastating 2005 hurricane that caused $170 billion in damage and killed at least 1,833 people. Keep reading to discover the 50 of the most expensive climate disasters in recent decades in the U.S.

These NJ towns have the highest rates of sexually transmitted diseases Looking at data compiled by the Department of Health in 2019, the most recent year for which reports are available, we determined the rate of STDs for 1,000 people in every municipality. The data combines reports of chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis. For a different look, you can check out this article for a list of New Jersey towns that saw the highest increase in STD/STI cases in recent years.

KEEP READING: Scroll to see what the big headlines were the year you were born Here's a look at the headlines that captured the moment, spread the word, and helped shape public opinion over the last 100 years.