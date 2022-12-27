NJ nightmare: Nearly 2 hours to drive out of American Dream
EAST RUTHERFORD — It took over 90 minutes for some people to leave the American Dream entertainment and shopping complex on the day after Christmas
Those who spent the Monday holiday at the mall's restaurants, retailers and attractions at the Meadowlands complex found themselves at a standstill trying to head out.
People were waiting in their cars so long, many called the police. Some abandoned their vehicles because temperatures were dropping into the upper 20s.
The Lakewood Scoop reported there were "multiple accidents" in the parking garage. A security guard told the Scoop there was also a problem with the gates.
Video posted by reporter Shlomo Schorr and Yeshiva World News shows traffic waiting to get out of the garage.
"Between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. troopers responded to eight minor motor vehicle accidents in the parking garages of American Dream," State Police Sgt. Alejandro Goez told New Jersey 101.5.
Goez referred questions about the gates to American Dream management.
“We’ve seen unprecedented volume and foot traffic Monday at American Dream, as shoppers and families have come out in record numbers," an American Dream spokesperson said.
All the retailers and attractions were open Monday as Bergen County's "blue laws" are in effect on Sunday.
