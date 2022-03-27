NJ native will be musical director for the Oscars

Whoever manifested that 2022 would be New Jersey’s year may as well be a psychic. From sports to television to music, New Jersey has been a standout among other states and we're only in March.

The newest piece of exciting Jersey news concerns Adam Blackstone, a Willingboro graduate turned music producer, songwriter and musician.

After aptly directing the Super Bowl Halftime Show just over a month ago, several opportunities have been presented to him. Following the Super Bowl, Blackstone performed as part of the band at the NBA All-Star Game where he, to no one's surprise, blew the audience away.

Since this performance Blackstone has been named musical director for the upcoming Oscars, and it is more than well deserved. Blackstone has performed at the Oscars in the past, working with artists like Justin Timberlake, but this opportunity is a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

Blackstone is the perfect example of hard work and drive. He began his career back in high school as part of the school band. He never imagined he would be performing with the very artists he grew up admiring and listening to.

In an interview with 6 ABC, Blackstone explained the unbelievable progression of his career, and how he went from playing bass for Jay-Z to suddenly working with other hip-hop legends like Drake and Rihanna.

Many wonder how Blackstone grew so successful. It seems that despite him being a musical mastermind, he is extremely personable. People love to work with Adam Blackstone. Many successful artists dislike working with and collaborating with others, but Blackstone seems to have the “special sauce” that actually attracts artists.

And while it’s true that the Oscars have lost their luster over the years, it’s possible that that sauce can turn the Oscar’s around. Blackstone’s done an incredible job of performing throughout the entirety of his career, and it is safe to expect that his Oscar performance will exceed any and all expectations.

