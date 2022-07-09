NJ native goes viral with funny ‘South Jersey BF’ video

South Jersey native Dom Nero grew up in Camden County. Little did he know that poking fun at his roots would launch him to internet stardom years later.

Nero's video, throws out there every single South Jersey stereotype that we all deep down know are absolutely true.

His love for the Phillies, the Eagles fight song, and even Mack and Manco's in Ocean City all get special shout-outs in his hilarious parody of what it must have been like to be trapped in quarantine with your South Jersey man for all those months. *cough* YEARS *cough*

Ladies, let's be real — we've all dated this guy. Heck, some of us married him, haha! Now that he's gone viral, Nero told 6ABC's Sara Bloomquist that he's super proud to be a South Jerseyan. As he should be! South Jersey's awesome! The beach, farmland, the Jersey Devil, what's not to be proud of?



via 6ABC.com

Funny how Nero talks about the news and ends up on that exact news show. Full circle. Still, it's always pretty awesome to see South Jersey represented... even if it is just in the form of a bunch of stereotypes. Still, thanks for making us laugh, bro!

Sources: Twitter, 6abc.com

