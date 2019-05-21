NJ murder indictment in ‘time out’ suffocation of newborn

MOUNT HOLLY — A Burlington County grand jury has handed up a murder indictment against a couple accused of killing a newborn in a Springfield motel last year.

William Herring, 42, and Brianna Brochhausen, 23, are facing first-degree murder and second-degree child endangerment charges in the suffocation death of the four-month-old boy who they covered with a comforter on the motel bed.

Prosecutors said the couple was frustrated that the child had been crying. They said they covered the child as a "time out" and then went outside and smoked cigarettes for 10 minutes.

When they returned to the room, the discovered that the child had stopped breathing.

He was hospitalized on Feb. 14, 2018, and remained on life support until his death on March 3, 2018.

Prosecutor Scott Coffina used the case to draw attention to the state's Safe Haven law, which allows guardians to surrender newborns at staffed police and fire stations or emergency rooms, as well as the Parents Anonymous of New Jersey helpline at 1-800-THE-KIDS.

Also this week in Burlington County, a Lumberton woman was indicted on manslaughter charges after killing her toddler in January when she passed out from drugs and alcohol and smothered him with her body, officials said.

Sergio Bichao is deputy digital editor at New Jersey 101.5. Send him news tips: Call 609-359-5348 or email sergio.bichao@townsquaremedia.com .