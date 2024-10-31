This diner was once voted one of the best in New Jersey

What makes a great diner can be subjective. Not everyone is going to have the same opinion.

Some places have better breakfast food than others, while others might have the best diner cheeseburger you've ever had.

Typically, my ranking of a diner is about their breakfast food, but this diner I'm about to tell you about has great breakfast, but also one of my favorite lunch sandwiches.

It's Pandora Diner in Springfield Township, Burlington County. New Jersey.

Pandora has three separate locations spread out across South Jersey.

They have locations in Springfield, Cinnaminson and Williamstown. In 2019, they were voted Burlington County's best diner. And for good reason.

While they have amazing breakfast food, my favorite is their California Turkey Wrap. It's got avocado, tomatoes, mixed greens, red onions and cheddar cheese. My go-to anytime I go there.

Check out the rest of their menu here.

They're located at 2678 Route 206 in Springfield.

Their location is perfect because it's right on the corner, too. They're not too far from the Pic-A-Lilli Inn.

When you walk in, you'll see a giant assortment of cakes and sweets that you can get for dessert. Try their strawberry cheesecake or the chocolate mousse.

They're both to die for. Any dessert on their menu is exceptional.

There's a reason this place was rated the best diner in Burlington County, and if you go check them out, you'll find out why.

They're open every day of the week from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., so it's not 24 hours but they're open late enough for you to fill your late-night desires.

