2 die after BMW hits truck and utility pole in Burlington County, NJ
SPRINGFIELD (Burlington) — Two people are dead after their car hit a truck on Sunday morning.
The BMW 325xi was southbound on County Route 628 (Hedding Jacksonville Road) around 4:20 a.m when it stuck a box truck that turned left out of a driveway, according to State Police spokesman Philip Curry.
The car hit the rear of the truck and a utility pole before stopping in a culvert. The crash ejected both the driver, Tyshaun Carter, 24, of Mt. Holly, and backseat passenger Christopher Blackmon, 53, of the Browns Mills section of Pemberton Township. Both died at the scene, according to Curry.
Two other passengers, Furyous Thomas, 27, of Browns Mills, and Dangelo Hilton, 25, of Pennsauken, were injured.
Police did not disclose the relationship between the four men.
The driver of the box truck was not charged with any crime.
Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ