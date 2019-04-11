2 accused drug dealers blamed for separate deadly overdoses

After separate deadly overdoses involving fentanyl, two accused drug dealers are facing charges in Burlington County.

Daquan Marshall, 28, of Trenton, was arrested Wednesday and charged with one count of strict liability for drug-induced death.

A 22-year-old woman died back in November, a few days after being found unresponsive with a hypodermic needle near her body in Burlington Township. Police traced the drugs in her system, including fentanyl, back to Marshall, Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina said.

In a separate case, 39-year-old Bryant Taylor, of Pemberton Township, was accused of supplying the drugs that led to a 26-year-old man's death two days after he was found in a Wawa store bathroom in June 2017.

The Burlington County Medical Examiner's Office said the cause of death was heroin and fentanyl toxicity.

Taylor was charged with one count of strict liability for drug-induced death, four counts of drug dealing charges and two counts of possession of drugs.

