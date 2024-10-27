I don't know when it started, but I've become a "foodie," so to speak. Whether it's cooking my own food at home or going out to eat at one of the many great restaurants we have here in New Jersey, I've really come to appreciate our cuisine here.

I can't totally attest to the fact that we have better food than most other states. I can confirm we have better bagels and pizza than other states, but I'm not an expert in the food from state to state.

But I've talked to enough people to know that so many feel strongly that no other state compares to Jersey. And it doesn't matter what part of the state you're in, either. North, Central, or South, you can find any hole-in-the-wall gem and run into the best food you ever had.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

I'm focusing on Central Jersey here because it's where I grew up and it's what I know the most, but that's not to say others aren't better.

So, if you find yourself in the Central Jersey area, or if you live here and want to know where some of the best food spots are that you need to check out, take a look at the list below of some of my favorite 10.

I'll try my hardest not to steer you wrong, and I think you'll be thanking me later when you try these places out.

These are some of the 10 best restaurants in Central Jersey Gallery Credit: Kyle Clark

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kyle Clark. Any opinions expressed are his own.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Restaurants that closed in New Jersey During 2023 Here are some of the restaurants that closed their doors around New Jersey in 2023 listed alphabetically. Did your favorite restaurant close in 2023? Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander