NJ mourns beloved teacher — NJ Top News

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Monday:

DUMONT — A 94-year-old North Jersey man is charged with leaving the scene of a fatal crash that killed a beloved elementary school teacher.

Ernest Hofmann, a Bergenfield man who was born in 1929, was charged with second-degree knowingly leaving the scene of a fatal crash and fourth-degree obstructing, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said on Friday.

FALLS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The day after a shooting rampage left three people dead, friends, family and the community are trying to recover.

Andre Gordon shot and killed his stepmother, Karen Gordon, 52, and sister Kera Gordon, 13, in Karen's Viewpoint Lane home in Levittown Saturday morning, according to Bucks County District Attorney Jen Schorn. Schorn said he then drove to the home of the mother of his two children, Taylor Daniel, 25, where he shot her dead and bludgeoned her mother with an assault rifle.

LAKEWOOD — A man has now been charged after officials found a grenade strapped to a utility pole near a Jewish school in November.

The device was found on Nov. 19 at the corner of 4th Street and Forest Avenue, which prompted the State Police Bomb Unit to be brought in, according to police Capt. Gregory Staffordsmith. The grenade was found to be inert.

WOODBRIDGE — A Middlesex County mother and father have said their final goodbyes to their infant son after he was attacked by the family pit bull.

Daymon Balbuena was born on Dec. 7, 2023. A funeral service for the baby boy was held on Friday at the Flynn and Son Funeral Home in Colonia, according to his obituary.

A New Jersey man is working to rebuild his life after spending nearly 10 years in prison for murder — before finally being acquitted of charges.

Timothywas arrested in March 2014, for the beating death of William McCaw, a 22-year-old Tennessee resident whose body was found in the backyard of a New Brunswick home on Hartwell Street.

A Middlesex County jury convicted Puskas in 2017 of murder, weapons charges and hindering his own apprehension, and Puskas spent the next seven years as an inmate.

Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

National Murrow Award Winner

