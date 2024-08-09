NJ motorcycle clubs honor fallen heroes on Sunday morning

The Blue Knights Motorcycle Club and the Fourth Watch MC Battleground chapter are hosting a Valor Ride on Sunday, Aug. 11 starting at 9 a.m.

I'll be speaking at the event this Sunday at 11 a.m. taking place in Bridgewater at 350 Woodside Lane.

The Ride is organized to honor a fallen Marine Congressional Medal of Honor winner and a police officer killed on 9/11.

The ride will honor Marine Cpl. Jason Dunham, who was gravely wounded when he used his body to shield an enemy grenade in Iraq in 2004, and Port Authority Police Department Patrolman David LeMagne (Le-mon-ya), who died in the World Trade Center while helping to evacuate one of the towers.

Fourth Watch MC is a public safety motorcycle club comprising police, fire, EMS and military personnel.

The Valor Ride is a motorcycle ride in its 16th year. This ride raises funds for charitable efforts throughout the year.

