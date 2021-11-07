NJ mom pleas for girl’s return: Went missing after grocery shopping weeks ago

A mother in East Orange is pleading for the public's attention and assistance in a heartbreaking missing persons case.

JaShyah Moore, 14, was last seen the morning of Oct. 14.

As the girl's mother Jamie Moore says in her account of what happened that day, she sent her daughter to the store to pick up juice and paper towels.

Somewhere along the way, JaShyah lost the card her mother provided her for payment.

'My baby is going to high school, she's a good girl. Please, please please ..."

Her mother, who must be reliving this moment in her head over and over again, then told JaShyah to go back out and "backtrack your steps, because you lost it before and found it."

Jamie Moore describes her daughter as a smart girl and someone who "would not go off with anyone." She adds she "can't imagine what she's going through without her family."

Not much information is available, but according to employees and surveillance at Poppie's Deli on Central Avene, she entered the store with an older male who paid for her items. But footage shows the two did not leave the store together.

The Essex County Sheriff's Department is offering up to a $15,000 reward for any help in ensuring JaShyah's safe return.

Police describe her as 5 foot 5 and 135 pounds. She was last seen by her mother wearing khaki pants, a black jacket and black boots.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 producer, writer, and host Joe Votruba. Any opinions expressed are his own.

Questions, corrections, or comments? Send Joe Votruba an email. Follow Joe on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.