NJ mom beat baby to death, then burned his remains, cops say

BRIDGETON — Nakira Griner became angry with her toddler son when he would not eat, and hit him so hard he fell down a flight of stairs, according to a criminal complaint against her.

Hours after reporting her 23-month-old son Daniel Griner Jr as being abducted she was charged with first-degree murder in connection with Daniel's death. The boy's body was found in his mother's Bridgeton yard around 3 a.m. early on Saturday morning, police said.

A criminal complaint in the case alleges Griner fabricated a story to police last Friday about her son being kidnapped, claiming she was attacked as she pushed Daniel in his stroller along Atlantic Avenue, with another infant son strapped to her body.

The complaint said police found the toddler's dismembered body buried under a shed in trash bags. They also found what investigators called the burnt remains of what had been likely a child in Nakira Griner's purse. Griner later admitted she hit the toddler hard enough to leave bruises, then left him alone in a stroller according to the complaint.

Cumberland County Prosector Jennifer Webb-McRae in an earlier statement said she did not expect any additional arrests in the case. She has not disclosed a cause of manner of death.

A GoFundMe page was created in support of the boy's father, Nakira Griner's husband Daniel Griner Sr. It said he is holding down two jobs as a nurse.

