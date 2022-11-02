NJ members of Congress flagged for questionable stock trades (Opinion)

Did you ever wonder how so many members of Congress enter that body with moderate means and if they're in there long enough end up as multi-millionaires?

Well, if you sat on the regulatory committee of certain industries in our Congress, you might have a pretty good idea of which way things will go for certain businesses in particular industries.

A New York Times investigation recently pointed to 97 members of Congress that made stock transactions that may be a conflict of interest.

There are few restrictions on members of Congress when it comes to stock transactions, so the trades made according to the investigation seemed to be proper.

But proper for Congress is not the same as "proper" for you and me, since they have access to much more inside information than the average citizen.

Four New Jersey Congress members made the list of 97. They are Tom Malinowski, Josh Gottheimer, Frank Pallone Jr., and Mikie Sherrill.

All are Democrats. That's probably why you didn't see screaming headlines in the media here.

Most members of the media are Democrats and are more like advocates and activists for that party than they are journalists.

While our entrenched politicians and long-term bureaucrats get away with many things that would put most of us in jail, as long as they are with the party of big government, the media runs cover for them.

With about 85% of media being Democrats, it's no surprise.

There is some reporting when a Democrat does something out of bounds, but the hysteria and hype is not there like it would be for a Republican.

Even if it isn't blatant, there is an implicit bias in American media today that colors everything they report.

So don't expect the government to get any more honest or efficient as long as the media keeps running cover for them.

