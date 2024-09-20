NJ school worker accused of extorting nude photos from girls

⬛ NJ man arrested on child porn charges

A 24-year-old Delanco man was facing multiple child pornography-related charges claiming he blackmailed young girls into sending him nude selfies.

Bryce Berger worked for Medford Township Public Schools as a computer technician.

It was a non-instructional position and he was not around students in an unsupervised capacity, school administrators said in a letter to parents and guardians on Friday. He was no longer employed with the district, officials said.

At this point, it was not believed that any victims were local students, although the investigation was ongoing, Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw said.

After being tipped off about Berger’s online activities, an investigation revealed that he used an online app to request and receive nude photos from girls.

He then allegedly threatened to post the images if they failed to send him additional photos.

Investigators identified numerous victims, ranging in age from 12 to 17 years old.

Berger also sent sexually explicit images to victims, as well as images of child sexual abuse material to another person, prosecutors said.

He was charged with first-degree production of child sexual abuse material, as well as second-degree counts of possession with intent to distribute child sexual abuse material, distribution of child sexual abuse material, and impairing/debauching the morals of a child.

Berger also was charged with third-degree sexual extortion, possession of child sexual abuse material and obscenity to a minor.

On Thursday, law enforcement, including the State Police TEAM unit, searched his home and seized multiple electronic devices.

Berger was being held at Burlington County Jail pending a detention hearing in Superior Court.

The Medford Township School District includes seven schools — five of them elementary, one for all sixth graders in town and a middle school for 7th and 8th grade.

It's an issue that made headlines in Burlington County, two years ago.

A Mount Laurel police officer, who lived in Delran at the time, was accused of stealing nude photos and hacking 2,800 student email accounts at Rowan College of Burlington County.

In February, a 91-count indictment was returned against 24-year-old Ayron Taylor, now of Moorestown.

