NJ cop hacked 2,800 student accounts to steal nude pics, prosecutors say

👮‍♂️ The police officer was first arrested in October after investigators said he hacked a woman's account and sent her nude pictures to her contacts

📲 Investigators discovered that she was far from the only victim and that the on-duty officer hacked into thousands of college student emails

⚠ Prosecutors ask students at Rowan College of Burlington to contact police if they suspect their photos were leaked

A former Mount Laurel police officer already charged with hacking into one woman’s social media accounts and stealing nude photos has been accused of being a serial hacker — breaking into 2,800 student email accounts at Rowan College of Burlington County, police said.

Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia Bradshaw on Friday announced 87 new charges against 22-year-old Ayron Taylor, stemming from 18 more victims, some of whom also had private nude photos sent to social media contacts.

The police department suspended Taylor in October and began measures to fire him — he ultimately resigned.

Investigators have since found that some of his hacking was carried out from a patrol car while he was on duty, using personal electronic devices.

Taylor, of Delran, had been a full-time officer for just about a year when the first woman, an Evesham resident, told authorities that she had nude photos hacked by someone she didn’t know.

He then shared those images with the victim’s contacts on both Snapchat and Facebook, according to police.

Taylor has been charged with 28 counts of second-degree crimes that include computer criminal activity and distribution of child pornography, as some of the photos accessed were taken before the victims became legal adults.

The remaining 59 counts are third-degree charges including elements of computer theft and other cyber-related crimes.

He was taken into custody again on Wednesday and released Friday afternoon after a first appearance in Burlington County Superior Court.

RCBC President Michael A. Cioce slammed the actions as “a repugnant cyber intrusion of privacy against the college and, especially, many of our students.”

“Rowan College at Burlington County immediately strengthened network security upon the first report of the incident," he said. "Although there was no systemic failure of the college’s technology infrastructure, there is always opportunity for stronger security measures.”

Anyone with an RCBC email account who suspects that their private photos were shared without authorization are urged to email investigators at bcpohtc@co.burlington.nj.us.

Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com

