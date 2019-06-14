NJ mayor’s son cop charged with stealing jewelry from evidence

HARVEY CEDARS — Prosecutors say a borough detective, whose father is the mayor, stole a $200 necklace from evidence storage.

Christopher Oldham, 32, of Manahawkin, was charged Thursday with theft, tampering with evidence, and filing a false police report.

Ocean County prosecutors say Oldham stole the silver necklace and then tried to cover his tracks by saying it was “unclaimed property” that had been turned over to the borough for auction.

A municipal audit, however, revealed that was a lie, officials said.

The Asbury Park Press reported that Oldham's father is the mayor of this Long Beach Island community of less than 400 residents.

As a result of the charges, Oldham has been suspended without pay from his $92,200-base-salary job.

New Jersey 101.5 did not know Friday evening whether he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

