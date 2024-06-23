NJ may get rid of sales tax on some big-ticket baby items

⚫ New Jersey's sales tax rate is 6.625%

⚫ Lawmakers say the bill can make things a bit easier for struggling families

⚫ Some baby items are already exempt from the state's sales tax

New Jersey is considering a nice financial break for new parents, and the folks who buy them gifts for the occasion.

A bill approved by a Senate committee would exempt select baby products from the state's sales tax of 6.625%.

Items like diapers and baby formula have been tax-free for decades in New Jersey, but big-ticket items have not.

"The joy of welcoming a child for new parents can be stressful and expensive, as families work to make ends meet during the state's affordability crisis," said state Sen. Kristin Corrado, R-Passaic, a sponsor of the measure. "Exempting baby necessities from the state sales tax is the least we can do to make life a little easier for new parents and families across the Garden State."

The bill, which was approved unanimously by the Senate Health, Human Services and Senior Citizens Committee on Thursday, specifically calls for a sales-tax exemption on the following items:

Strollers

Cribs

Child restraint systems (car seats)

Nursing bottles, nipples, and funnels

The measure has been referred to the Senate Budget and Appropriations Committee, as its implementation would interrupt a tax stream that New Jersey has always been able to rely on.

An identical bill exists in the New Jersey Assembly.

